Man held for trafficking 384 grams of crystal meth in SE Sulawesi

Kendari, SE Sulawesi (ANTARA) – Police have arrested a 28-year old man on charges of trafficking 384 grams of crystal methamphetamine in the Southeast Sulawesi provincial capital of Kendari. The suspect, identified by his initials as FNR, was arrested around 6.30 p.m. local time on Tuesday at Christina Martatiahu street in Kendari, director, Narcotic Detective Unit, Southeast Sulawesi Provincial Police, Senior Commissioner Muhammad Eka Faturrahman, said in a press statement released on Thursday.

“The police made the arrest after receiving a tip-off from the public about a drug trafficker making frequent crystal meth transactions in Kendari,” he informed.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to obtaining the crystal meth from a Mr X. The investigating team tried to conduct a further investigation into the case, but faced obstacles in uncovering the entire drug trafficking operation.

The suspect has been detained at the Narcotic Detective Unit Command Station under the Southeast Sulawesi Provincial Police for further questioning. Police have also confiscated the crystal meth.

If found guilty, he could be sentenced to death or life imprisonment, or be jailed for up to 20 years.

In the face of the grave threat posed by drug lords, chief of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), Commissioner General Heru Winarko, has sought capital punishment for those involved in drug trade in the country.

National Police Chief, General Idham Azis, recently highlighted that district courts in different parts of Indonesia have awarded capital punishment to at least 100 drug offenders in the first half of 2020.

“May they soon be executed by firing squads to deter others,” he stressed while witnessing the National Police special task force destroy 1.2 tons of crystal methamphetamine, 35 thousand ecstasy pills, and 410 kilograms of marijuana in Jakarta on July 2, 2020. (INE)

Source: Antara News