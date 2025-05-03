Search
Man Arrested After Cement Mixer Truck Speeds Through Checkpoint to Avoid Alcohol Test


Bangkok: Police are on the hunt after a cement mixer driver sped through a checkpoint, stating he did not want to submit to a breathalyzer test because he had just returned from drinking with friends.



According to Thai News Agency, the incident was captured on CCTV footage from a temporary checkpoint set up by Bang Bo Police Station. The checkpoint, located on Thep Rattan Road, inbound, parallel lane, Km. 28, Bang Bo Subdistrict, Samut Prakan Province, was established in early May to search for drugs and illegal items.



While monitoring the checkpoint, officers observed the cement mixer driver, later identified as Mr. Chanchai, aged 34, acting suspiciously as he sped through the area. Patrol police pursued the driver and successfully restrained him. Upon questioning, Mr. Chanchai admitted that he evaded the checkpoint because he had been drinking and was returning to his company. Fearful of a breathalyzer test, he decided to bypass the checkpoint.



Despite his initial concerns, Mr. Chanchai’s blood alcohol level was found to be within the legal limit. However, a subsequent urine test indicated drug use, as it returned a purple result. Mr. Chanchai confessed to recent drug consumption. Consequently, officers charged him with ‘driving under the influence of drugs’ and proceeded with legal prosecution.

