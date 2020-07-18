Male COVID-19 patient in Sampit recovers after 106-day hospitalization

Sampit, C Kalimantan (ANTARA) – A COVID-19 inpatient from Sampit, Kotawaringin Timur District, Central Kalimantan, finally recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus disease after being hospitalized for 106 days at the Dr Murjani Public Hospital, a local government official stated.

“The male patient was hospitalized for 106 days. The length of time he took to recover is the longest of the recoveries observed among other COVID-19 inpatients,” Multazam, spokesman of the Kotawaringin Timur COVID-19 Task Force, informed journalists here, Saturday.

The span of time required by a patient to recover from this coronavirus disease depends on his or her health condition and immune system, he noted, adding that the male patient, who has recovered, will be required to still undergone a 14-day self-quarantine.

“After being discharged from the hospital’s isolation ward, he is obliged to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days,” Multazam stated.

As of Saturday, 51 local residents were diagnosed with the coronavirus disease of which 36 were discharged from the local hospital after making a complete recovery, while four others succumbed to the virus.

In stemming the transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic, local residents should religiously practice preventive measures mandated in the government’s health protocols, including wearing a face mask and leading a healthy lifestyle, he pointed out.

Coronavirus infections initially arose in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019.

COVID-19 thereafter spread to over 215 countries and territories, including 34 provinces of Indonesia, with a significant spike in death toll.

The Indonesian government officially confirmed the country’s first cases on March 2 this year.

As of July 17, Indonesia had recorded 83,130 COVID-19 patients, with 41,834 recoveries and 3,957 deaths.

The virus has spread across the country’s provinces, with the highest number of cases found in East Java, reaching 17,829, followed by 15,889 in Jakarta, 7,713 in South Sulawesi, 6,366 in Central Java, and 5,402 in West Java.

Sentient of the dangers of the coronavirus disease on expectant mothers, the Surabaya city government’s COVID-19 Task Force conducted a massive swab test program.

Some 667 expectant mothers at 37 weeks of gestation in Surabaya, East Java, underwent swab tests to confirm they are healthy and free of the COVID-19 infection, according to Surabaya City’s COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator for Prevention Febria Rachmanita.

Pregnant women in several batches would be subject to swab tests, she informed local journalists on Wednesday.

According to the Surabaya Health Office’s data, as of the first week of July 2020, the city had some 667 pregnant women at 37 weeks of gestation.

Some 150 pregnant women were part of the first batch of this massive swab test program on July 14, Rachmanita noted, adding that they would undergo another swab test after entering the 39th week of gestation.

Source: Antara News