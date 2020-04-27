Malaysian & Indonesian Producers Cooperate To Inspire ASEAN Citizens Through The Premiere Of Jeryl Lee’s 1st English Single, ‘Respect 1,000,000’

Ong Peng Chu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OnMuse Music, alongside Executive Producer, Aesos Lai, has collaborated with a well-known Indonesian music producer and composer, Chossy Pratama, to compose and release Jeryl Lee’s first-ever English single entitled ‘Respect 1,000,0000’ that premieres on Sunday, 26th April 2020. The song that was released on YouTube was created to honour and pay tribute to frontliners that have placed their lives on the line to curb the pandemic.

With an astounding recovery rate of more than 60% (3,862/5,780 recovered cases), Malaysia has become a symbol of hope for many countries in the Asia-Pacific; this was made possible by the co-operation of Malaysian Citizens during the quarantine and the enthusiastic efforts of front-line workers to suppress this epidemic.

Source: NAM News Network