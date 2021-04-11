Malang earthquake damages 40 houses and places of worship in Jember

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake that hit Malang District, East Java Province, on Saturday (4/10), damaged 40 houses and places of worship in Jember District, according to an official of the local Regional Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD).

“Based on data collected on residents’ houses affected by the earthquake, 21 houses were lightly damaged, 12 moderately damaged houses, five severely damaged , and two places of worship were also damaged,” said BPBD Jember Acting Secretary Heru Widagdo here on Sunday.

He said some residents had repaired houses damaged by the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the earthquake, he said, had affected 21 villages and two urban villages in the Jember , but it did not cause any casualties.

“Two residents were injured while they tried to escape from the shock of the earthquake. One of them was a resident of Sumberbulus village in Ledokombo, who suffered head injuries and had received treatment from the local community health center (Puskesmas),” he noted.

BPBD has distributed assistance to residents whose areas were affected by the earthquake. “Hopefully this assistance can help ease the burden on the victims,” he said.

On Saturday, the earthquake occurred in 96 km south of Kepanjen City in Malang . The epicenter of the earthquake was in the sea at a depth of 80 km.

“The earthquake in Malang was felt quite strong in Jember, damaging dozens of houses. Even during the earthquake, some residents ran outside of the houses and those in public facilities,” said Widagdo.

Source: Antara News