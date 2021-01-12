Jakarta Indonesia’s Coordinating Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD quelled speculations over a figure of police chief candidate that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will select as General Idham Azis’ successor.

“The police chief candidate’s name, currently circulated on the social media platform, is just a speculation,” Mahfud MD stated via his official Twitter account @mohmahfudmd that ANTARA quoted here, Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, President Jokowi had yet to send a final name of the successor of incumbent Police Chief General Azis to the House of Representatives (DPR), he noted.

“Thus, no one knows the chosen figure because Mr President is still taking into account the most appropriate and excellent candidate,” he explained.

President Jokowi has in place a special mechanism for appointing top state officials under which he seeks five drafted letters, each bearing the names of the proposed candidates, Mahfud MD pointed out.

At the most opportune time, President Jokowi will sign one of the drafted letters, while the four others would get shredded, he stated, adding that the head of state will officially announce his definitive decision.

The minister remarked that the names of five police chief candidates — Coms. Gen. Gatot Eddy Pramono, Coms. Gen. Boy Rafly Amar, Coms. Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Coms. Gen. Arief Sulistyanto, and Coms. Gen. Agus Andrianto — were recently handed over to President Jokowi.

Of the five figures, the names of two — incumbent Deputy Police Chief Coms. Gen. Gatot Eddy Pramono and Chief of the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Directorate, Coms. Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo — were most frequently speculated to be the successor of General Idham Azis.

Apart from being selected by President Jokowi and approved by the DPR, the new police chief will immediately be mandated to get all hands on in addressing several crucial matters, including the fatal shooting of six slain FPI members.

The National Commission on Human Rights’ (Komnas HAM’s) team of investigators concluded a probe into the incident that drew public and media attention in Indonesia and abroad.

The commission’s investigators, headed by Choirul Anam, accomplished their noble mission after having made all-out efforts for a period of some 30 days since December 7, 2020.

At a press conference held in Jakarta on January 8, 2021, Anam presented his team’s reported investigation results in addition to several recommendations issued by the commission that are expected to be followed up by the related law enforcement agency.

Komnas HAM, for instance, recommended a transparent trial at a criminal court over six Islam Defenders Front (FPI) members’ recent fatal shooting since the deaths of four of them were categorized as human rights violations.

Hence, Anam expressed strong belief that the fatal shooting case cannot be handled internally and instead must be resolved through a law enforcement mechanism at a criminal court.

The commission revealed that the deaths of four of the six slain guards of the FPI leader, Habib Rizieq Shihab, in an encounter at KM 50 of the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road on December 7, 2020, constituted a violation of human rights.

Anam contended that the fatal shooting of the four FPI members were considered as human rights violations since the on-duty police officers had allegedly gunned them down without making any endeavor to prevent further fatalities.

Two other slain FPI members died as a result of a sideswipe collision between their car and the police vehicle on the road and an exchange of fire between them and the cops.

Anam stated that Komnas HAM had identified executors of the slain FPI members while adding that the commission had recommended a comprehensive investigation to be conducted over the FPI members’ alleged possession of handguns.

The commission further concluded that 18 gunshot wounds were found on the bodies of the FPI members — Muhammad Reza (20), Muhammad Suci Khadavi (21), Faiz Ahmad Syukur (22), Lutfi Hakim (25), Ahmad Sofiyan (26), and Andi Oktiawan (33).

Source: Antara News