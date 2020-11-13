Mahfud lauds Army’s swift action in Intan Jaya arson attack

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, has lauded the Army for its “swift action” in naming eight soldiers as suspects in an arson attack in Intan Jaya district, Papua.

“In relation to the violent act in Intan Jaya, Papua, Alhamdulilah (thank God), I have met with TNI (National Defense Forces) Chief Hadi Tjahjanto and Army Chief of Staff, General Andika Perkasa, who confirmed (the swift) action,” Mahfud said here on Friday.

A health official’s house in Intan Jaya was targeted in the arson attack on September 19, 2020.

After the government-sanctioned fact-finding team (TGPF) and the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) released the results of their investigation in the case, the Army took action, Mahfud noted.

The findings of the TGPF and Komnas HAM bore some similarities, and their report was immediately followed up on by the Army, he added.

Security agencies are on the lookout for members of armed separatist groups in relation to the case, and have arrested some of them, he said.

Given the similarities in the findings of the TGPF and the Komnas HAM, the government has taken immediate steps to bring the case to justice, Mahfud remarked.

“In principle, the law must be upheld. Our appreciation also goes to my friends from Komnas HAM who have conducted the investigation themselves and found facts, most of which are the same (as those reported by TGPF),” he said.

He then appealed to the nation to ensure Papua remains a part of the Unitary Republic of Indonesia (NKRI).

The Army’s Military Police Center has named eight soldiers as suspects in the arson attack.

“Based on the questioning of witnesses and the checking of evidence, the investigators came to the conclusion and named eight people suspects,” Commander of the Army’s Military Police Center, Dodik Wijanarko, said on Thursday.

Source: Antara News