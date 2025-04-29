Mae Sai Flood Risk Resurfaces as Water Levels Decrease



Mae Sai: The Chiang Rai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reported that flooding in several communities in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province has subsided after heavy rains in Shan State, Myanmar, which feeds the Mae Sai River. Despite the improvement, locals remain anxious about the possibility of another major flood similar to last year’s crisis.





According to Thai News Agency, at approximately 11:45 a.m., the water level of the Sai River rose significantly due to heavy rains in Mong Sad, Shan State, Myanmar. This resulted in a substantial influx of water into Mae Sai District, causing rapid flooding in areas such as Sai Lom Joy Market, Koh Sai Community, and Mai Lung Khan Community. In response, soldiers from the Chao Tak Army Special Forces Unit deployed large bags to block water overflow under the 1st Friendship Bridge, while villagers hastily moved their belongings to higher ground.





Mae Sai District Chief Warayut Khombun explained that the water surge was attributed to rainfall in the river’s headwaters. The dismantling of sandbags under the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 1, intended for mud removal, further exacerbated the overflow. However, by 12:40 p.m., the water level began to recede, with expectations of continued decline if no additional rainfall occurs.





The Chiang Rai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office noted that by 2:00 p.m., the water levels had decreased sufficiently for the floodwaters in the affected market and communities to recede. The situation arose from 69.8 millimeters of rain recorded in Ban Jotada, Myanmar, within 24 hours, which ceased by afternoon, resulting in a temporary flood on the Thai side.





Currently, local government agencies, including district authorities, local administrative bodies, and military units, are actively involved in rehabilitating the affected areas. Efforts include helping residents clean their homes and public spaces, and reinforcing riverbanks with sandbags to prevent future incidents.





The Chiang Rai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office has issued advance warnings about potential heavy rain from April 26 to 29 and April 28 to May 1, 2025, ensuring that all sectors remain vigilant and prepared for any developments.

