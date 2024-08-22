‘Lt. Col. Thammanat’ reveals he never submitted a cabinet list to compete with ‘Big Pom’



‘Lt. Col. Thammanat’ sways, never submitted a cabinet list to compete with ‘Big Pom’, points out that he has good manners and will not interfere with the Palang Pracharath Party, sending 4 names, while he will not be at the party meeting tomorrow.

Lt. Col. Thammanat Prompao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Secretary-General of the Palang Pracharath Party, said about the Palang Pracharath Party meeting tomorrow (August 23) that he will not be able to attend the meeting because he is busy with flood relief missions in Phayao and Chiang Rai provinces. Meanwhile, Mr. Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, will travel to Nan province. He admitted that he has not spoken with Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, so far because the people’s problems are more important.

As for the deadline for the party’s ministerial nomination, that is the party’s business. I don’t want to say anything because I’ve said everything already. I admit that if the list to be

proposed does not pass the party executive committee’s resolution, it cannot be done. However, I’m not sure, I have to look at the party’s regulations. I confirm that I have never proposed anyone’s name, I have never proposed anyone. It may be a misunderstanding. I have not sent the list to anyone. Don’t think that I have proposed anyone. I repeat that I have never nominated anyone. As for the party’s proposal, we will not interfere with the party’s transactions. We have already spoken, so we must keep our word. We have already spoken about this three times.

As for the statement of the Palang Pracharath Party proposing the original 4 names, Lt. Col. Thammanat reaffirmed that he had never proposed anyone’s name, and had never been rude like that. Many people thought he was stealing the scene and seizing the power of the party leader, but he was a polite person and confirmed that he had not submitted anyone’s name. And when the party stated that it had 40 MPs, anyone could talk, but what the reality was was an

other matter.

Lt. Col. Thammanat also mentioned the news that Ms. Narumon Pinyosinwat had submitted a qualifications check at Government House, saying that Ms. Narumon was not a member of the Palang Pracharath Party but was the leader of the Kla Tham Party.-

Source: Thai News Agency