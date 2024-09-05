Lt. Col. Thammanat looks at the legal issues from members of the Palang Pracharath Party.



Documents released by the “Thammanat Group” resigned from the executive committee of the Palang Pracharath Party through the Election Commission since 20 Aug. The person in question said that once they announced that they would not be involved, they would actually do it. They are considering the legal issues of leaving the party as a member.

Colonel Thammanat Prompao, MP for Phayao, Palang Pracharath Party, confirmed that his group has resigned from the executive committee of the Palang Pracharath Party after announcing that they would not be involved with the party. They will resign immediately on August 20, 2024. All 6 people are Lt. Col. Thammanat, Mr. Pai Lik, MP for Kamphaeng Phet, Mr. Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn, MP for Chachoengsao, Ms. Bunying Nitikanchana, MP for Ratchaburi, Mr. Boonsing Warinrak, and Mr. Samphan Mayuso, MPs for Narathiwat.

When asked why there was news that the group of Colonel Thammanat did not attend the party executive committee meeting, Colonel Thammanat said that we did not in

form them. We asked for permission directly from the party registrar, which is the secretary-general of the Election Commission.

Colonel Thammanat also said that they are currently looking at the law to see how to legally leave the party while still maintaining their status as an MP.

While the resignation letters of all 6 people were written to the Registrar of Political Parties, dated 20 August 2024 and will be effective from the date of issuance of this document, while the Election Commission recorded the receipt number on 29 August 2024.

Source: Thai News Agency