Local wisdom critical for environmental sustainability: minister

Tapsel (ANTARA) – Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini highlighted the importance of maintaining local wisdom and reviving it among members of the public in support of environmental sustainability.

“Believe in me, not only developed countries, but we can also do such a thing,” Rismaharini remarked here on Wednesday.

The minister paid a visit to South Tapanuli to hand out donations to the families of victims affected by the Batang Toru landslide on April 29, 2021, in which 13 residents lost their lives.

Natural disasters that recently occurred were strongly related to global warming, Rismaharini pointed out.

The weather is getting more extreme, the hot air is getting hotter, and the cold air is getting colder, she pointed out.

Hence, the minister emphasized that if local wisdom can be maintained, wherein the government and the public work hand-in-hand to preserve the environment, then natural disasters, such as landslides and floods, can also be prevented. “I have already proved for two periods when I served as mayor of Surabaya where 52 percent of the areas were flooded. Alhamdulillah (God’s will), by instilling local wisdom, no more floods hit the areas,” she remarked.

Furthermore, trees and various flowers should be planted in barren and dry lands, including coastal areas. To offer more economic value, ponds and reservoirs can be built that simultaneously help to address global warming, Rismaharini noted.

Through the application of local wisdom, Surabaya has emerged as one of the cleanest cities in the world. Moreover, Rismaharani was designated as Mayor Cares for the Environment by United Nations. She finally became an international speaker bringing up global warming issues around the world.

“The landslide in Batang Tori is a lesson learnt for us, and we expect it would not occur again in the near future. Let us strengthen our local wisdom to maintain our environment and to slow down global warming,” she stated.

Source: Antara News