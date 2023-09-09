“Livestock” accepts the policy of the Minister of Agriculture to speed up the suppression of illegal pigs.

Director General of the Department of Livestock Development Declared ready to drive the minister’s urgent policy. Agriculture hastened to crack down on illegal pigs and wipe out the nation-destroying movement. To help farmers and protect the food safety of Thai people.

Veterinarian Somchuan Rattanamangkhalanon Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development revealed that as Captain Thammanat Phromphao, Minister of Agriculture, ordered all agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture Immediately accelerate the development of guidelines to help farmers in every aspect. The Livestock Department is tasked with solving the problem of illegal pigs and illegal importation of livestock products. which has a huge impact on farmers Especially in terms of costs Farmers have to bear the burden of high costs but cannot sell at a price. and also risk the spread of animal disease outbreaks It also affects the safety of consumers, emphasizing that the crackdown must be taken seriously and results will be seen within 1-2 months. The Department hastened to take action immediately in accordance with Minister Thammanat’s policy by holding an urgent meeting with all relevant agencies. both central and regional throughout the country To continue the crackdown on illegal pigs that has been carried out continuously. to be more concentrated

“Suppression of feral pigs It is an urgent matter that the Minister of Agriculture attaches great importance to. The Department of Livestock Development is the agency that directly oversees the production of livestock products. and has declared war on the feral pig movement that causes damage to Thai farmers by trapping them in every direction To wipe out illegal pigs that have infiltrated the country. and is corrosive to the health of Thai consumers on a large scale. In the past, the Department has enforced the law in 238 cases, totaling 1,142 tons of seized items, with a total value of more than 190 million baht, and is preparing to destroy large amounts of seized items in September. and raised the level of work to be more strict By expediting the operations of WARROOM in every district and every province. To be carried out every day, excluding public holidays. and Saturday-Sunday to eradicate illegal pigs as quickly as possible,” said the Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development.

The Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development also said that the Department has appointed a team of officers from the Cyber Livestock Inspector Unit. Responsible for searching for information and finding evidence of violations of livestock laws via online channels. Including measures to prevent smuggling at the airport animal quarantine station. With the mission of Inspector Beagle Including illegal measures at the port animal quarantine station. By opening 100% inspection booths for livestock products at the entry checkpoint. as well as setting up checkpoints, extraction points and patrolling along the border. Which will be carried out to arrest the perpetrators. By taking decisive action against illegal activities. According to the Animal Epidemics Act The first punishment is that all captured pork will be destroyed. And this case is a criminal case and is punishable by both imprisonment and a fine. which depends on the court’s decision As for the cold storage case, if the request to import meat has been previously registered with the Department and is found to have broken the law like this, the Department will also revoke the license.

For his performance in enforcing the law in the smuggling of pig carcasses. enter the kingdom From fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2023 (latest on September 1, 2023), both in the pork, entrails, and parts sections, a total of 238 cases, a total amount of 1,142,487 kilograms, a total value of 190,426,840 baht, there have been 202 cases of destruction of seized items, a total amount of 1,049,920 kilograms, calculated as Value 175,216,249 baht by the Department of Livestock Development Has integrated with relevant agencies to follow strict measures to check the smuggling of pork, including the Royal Thai Police. Consumer Protection Crime Suppression Division (Consumer Protection Crime Suppression Division) ) Ministry of Interior Internal Security Operations Command, Customs Department, Ministry of Defense and border agencies Together we must strictly suppress the smuggling of pork parts. To protect pig farmers and prevent African swine fever or ASF that may be contaminated with pig parts. Including to ensure the safety of consumers which are smuggled pig parts It has not been inspected by the Department of Livestock Development. There may be residue such as red meat accelerator. or other pathogens that are dangerous to the pig farming industry and consumers

Meanwhile, on the issue of smuggling live cattle and buffaloes from neighboring countries Including the meat parts of cows and buffaloes. The Livestock Department has strict suppression measures and has always enforced the law seriously. To protect farmers from ongoing illegal movements.

Source: Thai News Agency