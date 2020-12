Lithium Werks ขายหน่วยธุรกิจแบบแยกส่วนให้กับ Lithion Power Group

All Indonesians to have access to COVID-19 vaccine: Widodo Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said COVID-19 vaccines will be given to all citizens, without exception, whether they are registered with the Health Care and Social Security

Jokowi hopes all Indonesians to be willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine Jakarta (ANTARA) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expects all Indonesians will be willing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine."I ask once again who wants to be vaccinated? I hope everyone would