Lightning strikes 23 residents of Lebak, Banten

Lebak, Banten (ANTARA) – A total of 23 residents of Lebak District, Banten, were struck by lightning while taking shelter in a hut after watching a football match in Girimukti Village, Cilograng Sub-district, on Monday afternoon.

“Of the 23 victims, three died, while three others were rushed to the Pelabuhan Ratu Hospital, Sukabumi,” Didi Mulyadi, a community leader of Cilograng, stated.

The lightning killed three people, caused serious injuries to three, and inflicted minor wounds to 17 others, he remarked.

The three killed in the lightning were identified as Irpan, 16, a resident of Cikatomas Village; Subadri, 50, a resident of Girimukti Village; and Ajid, 17, of Pasirbungur Village.

The three seriously injured victims were Suryani, 24, a resident of Lebaktipar Village; Didin, 20, of Pasirbungur Village; and Siti Patimah, 23, a resident of Girimukti Village.

Meanwhile, the 17 people, with minor injuries, were treated at the local community health centers (Puskesmas).

When the incident occurred, light showers fell on the soccer field located near a rice field.

