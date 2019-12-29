Let police and court uncover Novel Baswedan case: Mahfud MD

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia’s top security minister, Mahfud MD, appealed to the people to let the police investigators, public prosecutors, and district court’s panel of judges uncover the case of acid attack on the antigraft body’s senior investigator Novel Baswedan.

“The suspects have been under the police custody. This is good. We let the police investigators, public prosecutors, and the court’s panel of judges, do their work,” said the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a commemorative event for remembering Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, on Saturday evening, Mahfud MD said the court would unveil this long-awaited case.

The acid attack case involving Novel Baswedan, a senior investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), which has been unresolved since 2017, has entered its new stage following the arrest of RM and RB.

The two suspects were apprehended in Depok, West Java, on Dec 26, 2019 or more than a month after General IdhamAzis was inaugurated as the Indonesian police chief to replace Tito Karnavian who was appointed to be the home minister.

General IdhamAzis took his oath of office on Nov 1. At that time, he drew attention to President JokoWidodo’s (Jokowi’s) advice to him to continue working.

The tour of duty from General Tito Karnavian to General IdhamAzis was officially held on November 6. Azis is challenged to uncover the case of acid attack on Novel Baswedan.

The acid attack on Baswedan, a senior investigator of the anti-graft body, took place on April 11, 2017, while he was heading home after performing Fajr, or the dawn prayer, at a mosque near his house.

The attack caused damage to his eyes, necessitating medical treatment in Jakarta and Singapore.

The two motorcyclists, reportedly behind the acid attack, managed to escape. This retired police officer had joined the anti-graft agency in 2007 and since then had been frequently terrorized and attacked.

In 2012, Baswedan’s motorcycle was badly mangled after being attacked by supporters of convicted AmranBatalipu, a former district head of Buol, in Central Sulawesi Province.

The case of acid attack on Baswedan fueled deep concerns among community members.

In January this year, for instance, several representatives of the alumni of SepuluhNopember Institute of Technology’s (ITS) Civil Engineering Department visited the KPK office in Jakarta to voice their support to KPK’s mission.

