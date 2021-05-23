Legislator calls for good cyber security to protect citizens’ data

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia must have good cyber security as the alleged data leakage of 279 million Indonesians is a warning for the country’s cyber resilience , according to Guspardi Gaus, member of Commission II of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR).

“The alleged leakage of personal data of the Indonesian people shows that the protection of personal data in Indonesia is still very weak. And in the end, the people are always the victims,” he said here on Sunday.

He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has confirmed that the data leakage did not originate from the ministry.

Based on an investigation by the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo), the circulating data samples are identical to the data from BPJS Health public insurance.

“The Kominfo ministry should take steps by immediately blocking the Raidforums.com site so that access to the site cannot be done,” he said. He called on that of the DPR’s Commission IX to immediately summon the BPJS Health directors to be questioned regarding the case.

The DPR member asked law enforcement officials and related institutions to act immediately to find out the cause the data breach and those responsible for the leak of data later traded on the Raidforums.com hacker forum.

All digital platform providers and personal data managers must improve their data security system to protect the personal data, he said.

“The government must to take preventive steps so that similar incidents will not happen again in the future and efforts to protect personal data can be guaranteed, because the confidentiality and security of population data is very important,” he said.

He expressed his worry that the leakage of population data would be exploited by irresponsible parties.

Source: Antara News