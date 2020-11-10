Legendary Entertainment Selects Wasabi for Centralized Cloud Storage Environment

Leading entertainment company cuts storage costs, streamlines media management and improves remote collaboration through hot cloud storage solution

Boston, MA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, announced it was selected by Legendary Entertainment, the production company behind films such as Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Enola Holmes, the Godzilla franchise, and the highly anticipated Dune (2021), to provide a sustainable and flexible cloud solution to streamline the company’s content storage. Legendary will use Wasabi to cut storage costs and solve the data management challenges associated with the production, development and delivery of film, television and digital assets.

Wasabi’s simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage has provided immediate benefits to Legendary’s storage footprint. Legendary has been able to offload expensive, Tier 1, on-premises storage and break down multiple storage silos while improving remote access to media assets. With Wasabi, Legendary’s team can freely access their content without incurring expensive data egress charges while also spending less time searching and managing files.

“While rarely discussed, data storage and archival is an incredibly challenging task for the media and entertainment industry. Files must be secure, be backed up in case of disaster and easily accessible to meet demanding production and delivery timelines,” said David Friend, Wasabi CEO and co-founder. “We’re proud to provide Legendary with a solution that addresses these challenges head-on while enabling them to improve collaboration and file accessibility anywhere and anytime.”

As the media and entertainment industry continues to be more dispersed, centralizing storage with Wasabi has enabled greater remote access of files and improved collaboration over distance. This has significantly improved the ability for Legendary team members to work from their homes without compromising access to work in progress and archived assets. In addition, Legendary can now expand its reach for hiring talent without geographical restraint.

“Wasabi has proven to be an easy to use centralized storage environment for a range of studio assets. The process of transferring assets to the service is straight forward and all stored content is immediately available so our creative teams can continue to work uninterrupted,” said Jason Davison, SVP of Information Technology at Legendary. “And with no egress charges, we don’t have to worry about how often we access our Wasabi storage or download assets for review and repurposing.”

For more information on how Legendary Pictures is leveraging Wasabi’s hot cloud storage, please click here.

About Wasabi

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured $110 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

About Legendary

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to mainstream audiences with a targeted focus on the powerful fandom demographic. Through complete or joint ownership, Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand that consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment including some of the world’s most popular intellectual property. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of more than $17 billion worldwide at the box office.

