Legal pacts between Hong Kong and Russia expected to be brought to legislature this year

Miscellaneous
0
Published by
Hong Kong Free Press

Two bilateral agreements between Hong Kong and Russia that would allow the jurisdictions to cooperate in criminal investigations and transfer convicts are expected to be tabled to lawmakers this year, bringing them a step closer to enforcement. Hong Kong security chief Chris Tang and Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko signed a mutual legal assistance agreement and a transfer of sentenced persons agreement via video conference last September. Neither has been enacted. Ming Pao reported on Monday that the agreements would be brought to the Legislative Council this year. HKFP has r…

Read More

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Indonesia, Russia discuss Putin’s planned visit

admin

Leaders should maintain religious harmony in society: VP Amin

admin

Jusuf Kalla says he is ready to mediate govt’s dialogue with Papuans

admin