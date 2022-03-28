Legal pacts between Hong Kong and Russia expected to be brought to legislature this year

Published by

Hong Kong Free Press

Two bilateral agreements between Hong Kong and Russia that would allow the jurisdictions to cooperate in criminal investigations and transfer convicts are expected to be tabled to lawmakers this year, bringing them a step closer to enforcement. Hong Kong security chief Chris Tang and Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko signed a mutual legal assistance agreement and a transfer of sentenced persons agreement via video conference last September. Neither has been enacted. Ming Pao reported on Monday that the agreements would be brought to the Legislative Council this year. HKFP has r…

Read More