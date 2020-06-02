LeddarTech Accelerates LiDAR Deployment for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Autonomous Driving, and Industrial Applications in Cooperation with STMicroelectronics

QUEBEC CITY, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, an industry leader in providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, is working with STMicroelectronics , a global semiconductor leader, to create a LiDAR Evaluation Kit. ST serves customers across the spectrum of electronics applications and is a leading supplier of solutions for automotive and industrial applications. The evaluation kit will demonstrate technical concepts and offer development capabilities in a functional LiDAR for automotive Tier 1-2 suppliers and industrial system integrators to develop a LiDAR solution based on LeddarEngine™ technology.

LeddarTech’s kit will include ST’s MEMS mirror-based laser-beam scanning solutions along with technologies, products, and services from other LeddarTech ecosystem partners. The evaluation kit is being developed to target automotive front LiDAR applications for high-speed highway driving such as highway pilot and traffic-jam assist, as well as industrial and robotics LiDAR applications. To facilitate this cooperation, LeddarTech has welcomed ST in its Leddar™ Ecosystem team of technology leaders.

Overall, this cooperation extends the success factors of our ecosystem partners’ customers by providing the safest, most viable path to volume deployment for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Autonomous Driving, and Industrial Applications.

“Teaming up with ST, renowned for its Smart Driving and Smart Industry technology and its MEMS mirror-based laser-beam scanning solutions, enables LeddarTech to offer innovative LiDAR automotive and industrial solutions to the market. This collaboration shrinks customers’ time-to-market and reduces development costs and risks while delivering the benefits of an open platform model with high flexibility and opportunity for customization, differentiation, and added value,” stated Michael Poulin, Vice-President, Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development at LeddarTech. “Combining ST’s technology with other select members’ expertise, working synergistically as part of the Leddar™ Ecosystem, we are collectively providing all the key ingredients to deploy LiDAR at scale.”

“Designed with demanding automotive and industrial applications in mind, ST’s MEMS mirror-based laser-beam scanning solutions are ideal for a broad range of high-performance, high-accuracy, and high-reliability applications,” said Anton Hofmeister, Group Vice President, General Manager, MEMS Microactuator Division at STMicroelectronics. “ST is pleased to join forces with LeddarTech and its partners and contribute with its skills and technologies, to the benefit of customers who develop advanced LiDAR applications that increase safety and convenience across all target markets.”

About LeddarTech®

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine™, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSP™ signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities. LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

