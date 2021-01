LeddarTech ประกาศการเติบโตอย่างมากในด้านการมีส่วนร่วมกับลูกค้า ความร่วมมือ และการลงทุนในปี 2020

Minister Hartarto draws special attention to economic recovery trends Jakarta Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto stated that Indonesia's economy had recovered from the impact of the COVID-19

BKPM highlights conditions to achieve Rp900-trillion investment target Jakarta Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Head Bahlil Lahadalia called attention to fulfilling some conditions that were paramount to the realization

BKPM highlights conditions to achieve Rp900-trillion investment target Jakarta Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Head Bahlil Lahadalia called attention to fulfilling some conditions that were paramount to the realization

IHSG slides as regional markets weaken Jakarta The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) ended lower on Tuesday tracking the weakness in regional Asian stock markets. The index

IHSG slides as regional markets weaken Jakarta The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) ended lower on Tuesday tracking the weakness in regional Asian stock markets. The index

Indonesia, Venezuela to boost cooperation in tourism sector Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesian Ambassador to Venezuela Imam Edy Mulyono met with Venezuelan Tourism Minister Alí Padrón Paredes to hold