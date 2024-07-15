‘Lawyer Tum’ exposes online gambling ring where politicians’ children benefit



‘Lawyer Tum’ exposes online gambling network where politicians’ children benefit from opening online payment companies worth billions of baht, revealing that high-ranking politicians and police officers are involved in online gambling websites.

Sittra Biabangkerd, or Lawyer Tum, revealed about the arrest of the son of a former senator yesterday that Chuwit Kamolvisit had previously revealed that he was involved with the gambling website Hengpay, which was incorrect information. He wanted to know who owned the gambling website, so he investigated until he found out that Hengpay was a money exchange website. Those who transferred money would go to Hengpay and then transfer it to the mule accounts of various gambling websites. The amount of money transferred was in the billions. This type of transaction did not require scanning the face through the bank, and Hengpay would receive a fee. He submitted this information to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) for investigation because in March-April, there were

transfers of 20-30 million baht at a time, totaling more than 100 million baht in less than half a month. In addition, Mr. Narot or Hu’s behavior was that he spent a lot of money, buying a sports car, so he wondered if this money might be connected to online gambling websites.

Previously, I had reported to several police units, except the Cyber ??Police, because from the information I have, I know that money has been paid to the Cyber ??Police. I am afraid that if the information is sent, there will be no arrests and there will be more warnings. I also know that politicians at the level of the Bangkok Council and police officers are involved. There is also a high-ranking politician who is a minister behind this. I have now assigned the relevant agencies to investigate this matter.

I would like to ask Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, to take good care of his subordinates and not let them get involved in illegal activities. I believe that the police already had som

e information before I reported it. When I reported it to the Crime Suppression Division, it took the police 2 months to arrest the perpetrators. I am still confident in the work of the Technology Crime Suppression Division and believe that the Technology Crime Suppression Division will arrest more perpetrators soon. I would like to tell the perpetrators that ‘Even if you have a lot of assets from gambling websites, they will all be seized anyway.’

In addition, Pol. Maj. Gen. Athip Pongsiwapai, Commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, revealed more about the ask me pay system that online gambling websites use to transfer large amounts of money to other people without being investigated by any officers or agencies. The ask me pay system is a private system where individuals or companies make an agreement to transfer money and the Bank of Thailand is responsible for overseeing it. This allows online gambling websites to transfer large amounts of money at one time without being investigated and d

oes not require face scanning to transfer money like other banking applications because they follow the correct procedures and regulations of the Bank of Thailand, making it difficult for officers to investigate and expand the investigation. Therefore, the investigation requires the Bank of Thailand to join the investigation if there is a case related to the said system.

Source: Thai News Agency