Lawyer Di-Ikon Files Fraud Complaint Against ‘Kritsanong-Film’.



Bangkok: Boss Paul’s lawyer has taken legal action against ‘Kritsanong-Film’ for attempted fraud, signaling further action against 89 groups claiming victimhood. Mr. Witoon Kaengngan, representing Mr. Woraratpol Woratworakul, also known as Boss Paul, has officially lodged a complaint against Ms. Krisanong, owner of the Krisanong Anti-Corruption page, and Mr. Film Ratthaphum. The complaint centers on an audio clip allegedly impersonating Mr. Phudit Kamnerdploy, or Num Kanchai, in an extortion attempt for 20 million baht. Mr. Witoon, after meeting Boss Paul at the Bangkok Special Remand Prison and Boss Pun at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution to secure power of attorney, proceeded with the legal filing against Ms. Krisanong and Film Ratthaphum.

According to Thai News Agency, the audio clip surfaced unexpectedly, prompting suspicion about its dissemination. Mr. Witoon expressed surprise over the leak, attributing it to strong weather conditions and confirming the clip’s recovery from a cloud system o

n Boss Pun’s phone. The case involves three witnesses, including Noom Kanchai, with two currently incarcerated, and three audio clips that serve as critical evidence against the accused.

The situation also concerns 89 individuals claiming damages from The Icon Group, alleging inability to sell products worth 8.9 million baht. These claimants, led by Ms. Krisanong, reportedly shared 20% of the alleged compensation. Investigations are underway to ascertain any false registration with the Consumer Protection Police Division, with potential charges of extortion and misinformation pending.

Inquiries about frozen dealer accounts revealed that The Icon Group has not pursued any requests and denies involvement in pyramid schemes. Mr. Witoon stated that the dealers themselves have volunteered as witnesses to support The Icon Group’s stance.

Moreover, The Icon Group does not plan to pursue legal action against a former politician identified as Mr. S. While the Anti-Corruption Division may expand investigations again

st Mr. S., Mr. Witoon clarified that any financial transactions highlighted in the media were donations, not illicit transfers. The 10 million baht financial trail was described as a familial transaction, not linked to any payments by Boss Paul.