Lawyer Decha reveals “Dr. Kes” is extremely stressed – ready to sue 2 experts and 1 attention seeker



Dr. Kes” is very stressed. Seeing the media, she asked to go home. Lawyer Decha and the advisor confirmed that California University really exists. From now on, they will sue 2 experts and 1 attention seeker.

At 7:00 p.m. at the office of the Lawyer for Alleviation of Suffering, Mr. Decha Kittiwittayanan, President of the Lawyer for Alleviation of Suffering Network, along with Asst. Prof. Dr. Sukhumpong Chananuwong, Vice President of the Lawyers for Alleviation of Suffering Association (Thailand), who was the advisor of Ms. Keskamol Pliansamai or Dr. Kes, a member of the Senate (S.W.) during her master’s degree study and the chair of the thesis examination, and Dr. Nattawat Chantarothorn, a former candidate for the Senate and an advisor to Dr. Kes, jointly held a press conference regarding the case in which Dr. Kes’s academic qualifications and the status of California University, USA, were claimed, which are currently being widely criticized.

At first, the reporters were informed that Dr. Kes would join

the press conference. But when the appointed time came, Lawyer Decha informed them that Dr. Kes had already arrived. She was currently on the 3rd floor but was seriously ill and in poor health. At first, she intended to come and join the press conference, but her health was too much. With all the tour groups and everything else, she had been hurt since morning. From what I have talked to, she was in bad shape.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Sukhumpong confirmed that California University is registered with the U.S. Department of Education and has a certificate, which is an institution that evaluates educational qualifications or grades in order to grant bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees equivalent to U.S. degrees and to grant academic positions. The statement that the university is not registered is not true and this university is not located in the Philippines.

Including the institution’s certification document from the US Department of Education directly, without going through an association in the United State

s, which has the right to evaluate degrees and equivalencies from the Ministry of Education directly, without going through an association. If we do not search for the name in the general association, we will not find it because we have to search in the US Department of Education.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Sukhumpong continued that California University has been established for 22 years now. If it had been illegal, it would have been ordered to close down. The university’s website clearly states that it is certified by the U.S. Department of Education. The U.S. is a developed country and cannot write this word. Otherwise, it would be ordered to close down if it did not proceed in accordance with the law.

Including a certificate of legality for issuing diplomas to everyone, including Dr. Kes, which is signed by the County of Los Angeles and stamped by the Department of Foreign Affairs, so it can be used as a reference.

