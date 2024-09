General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith met with former Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, experts, alumni in Laos and young representatives from both Vietnam and Laos in Hanoi on September 11. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam, and high-ranking Party and State leaders of Vietnam and Laos also attended the get-together. VNA

Source: Vietnam News Agency