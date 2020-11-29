Landslides hit 43 homes in North Sumatra’s Simalungun

Simalungun, N Sumatra (ANTARA) – Landslides triggered by torrential heavy rains in the past few days struck 42 houses in Nagori Bayu Muslimin Village, Simalungun District, North Sumatra Province.

The first landslide affected 20 homes, Nagori Bayu Village Head Ahmad Simbolon said on Saturday.

As residents had not finished clearing their homes from mud and debris rains fell again and caused a landslide that stuck 22 homes, he said.

“Landslides affect residents of this village almost every year,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the Simalungun District government would assist the affected residents in preventing landslides from recurrence.

Meanwhile, secretary of the Simalungun District government Mixnon Andreas Simamora said the local government would provide aid in the form of foodstuffs to the affected residents.

The local government in cooperation with a consultant will also take precautionary measures to normalize the local river which is getting smaller in width, he said.

Planting perennial trees on the hills surrounding the village is alternative way to prevent erosion, he said.

Source: Antara News