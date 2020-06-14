Landslide, flood hit Jeneponto, three missing

South Sulawesi A landslide and a flash flood, triggered by incessant heavy rain, hit Rumbia Village, Jeneponto District, South Sulawesi Province, on Friday evening (12/6), claiming one live and rendering three people missing.

“Yesterday, one body was found, and today the rescue team focuses on looking for three people still buried by the landslide,” Arman Amiruddin, coordinator of the Bantaeng rescue and search team, said here on Sunday.

The team found the body of Daeng Madeng (50), and continued to search for the three missing victims identified by their names as Yabu (60), Neneng (60) and Alam (13).

Incessant heavy rains falling from morning until evening triggered the natural disaster in the village surrounded by hills. The landslide buried three houses on Friday evening.

On Sunday morning, assisted by volunteers, the local search and rescue workers attempted to clear the debris and mud to find the missing victims.

