Landslide closes road – patient lifted over pile of dirt to be taken to hospital

Landslides blocked the Mae Malai-Pai road in Mae Taeng District, Chiang Mai Province, both up and down, causing many vehicles to be stranded, including patients who were going to be treated at Mae Taeng Hospital. Sop Ping Subdistrict Administrative Organization officials and villagers had to help lift patients across the pile of dirt with great difficulty to take them to an ambulance on the other side. The relevant agencies have recently been able to reopen the road.

Not only people suffering from the floods, at Ban Tung Hua Chang, Mae Rim District, Phra Ajarn Odd’s rescue team brought a flat-bottomed boat to help the elderly trapped in the house. They found a large green sea turtle floating in the midst of the strong current. They helped bring it to the officer

s’ tent by boat before the villagers volunteered to release it to a safe place.

