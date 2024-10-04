Landslide closes Doi Angkhang road – officials rush to clear the road

Fang District, Chiang Mai Province, heavy rain, soil holding water until it collapsed and blocked the Mae Ngon-Doi Ang Khang road. Highway Department officials rushed to bring in a backhoe to help clear the road. Meanwhile, the Fang District Chief warned people in the riverside areas to be prepared to evacuate and move belongings to higher ground.

Highways Department officials rushed to bring in a backhoe to help open the Mae Ngon-Doi Ang Khang road in Fang District, Chiang Mai Province after heavy rain caused soil to collapse and block the road in two places yesterday evening (October 3). This morning, large rocks also collapsed. Meanwhile, electricity officials had to cut off the power because broken and loose wires could be dangerous to the operation. It is expected that one lane will be opened for traffic first.

The weather in the area is still overcast with rain falling on and off, fearing that more landslides may occur. The Fang District Chief has announced a warning for people living along the river

to prepare to evacuate and move their belongings to higher ground, while the Subdistrict Administrative Organization and the Municipality have prepared sandbags for the villagers because the Maew River, Mae Chai River, and Huai Ngu River are rising steadily. Recently, some areas have started to flood.

Source: Thai News Agency