Lam Dong asked to focus on three breakthrough measures for rapid, sustainable growth

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Central Highlands of Lam Dong to focus on implementing three breakthrough measures to boost its rapid and sustainable growth, including developing science and technology, innovation and startups, promoting the application of achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, especially in the service and agriculture. The Government leader had a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on August 25.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

