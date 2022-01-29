Lady Booters on brink of World Cup entry

Published by

Philippine Star

Olmin Leyba – The Philippine Star January 29, 2022 | 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines closed in on its dream FIFA Women’s World Cup stint after clinching a quarterfinal berth in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Thursday night with a 6-0 rout of Indonesia at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India. Skipper Tahnai Annis fired a brace to lead the Filipinas to their second win in Group B that sent them into the Last-8 stage for the first time and within a victory away from qualifying for next year’s world meet. The Pinay booters shoot for the WAC semis and a historic trip to the W…

