Kuwait speaker: Expel Israel from global parliament union

Miscellaneous
0
Published by
Al-Araby

The speaker of the Kuwaiti parliament Marzouq Ghanim has called for Israel to be expelled from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a world association of national parliaments. He criticised what he slammed as “double standards” in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Responding to a proposal by the IPU’s 12+ Group, which includes European countries, Canada, and Australia to expel Russia from the global parliamentary body over its attack on Ukraine, Ghanim said: “How can they ask for expelling the Russian delegation or any other delegation from the IPU for an invasion that took place d…

Read More

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top legislator discusses land use, corruption prevention with voters in Can Tho

admin

Indonesia to build naval base, combat command in Natuna

Web Desk

Jokowi inspects rice planting, harvesting processes in Malang District

admin