KSP calls for streamlining subsidized fuel distribution to fishermen

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Office of Presidential Staff (KSP) has sought more efficient distribution of subsidized fuel among fishermen through better communication between ministries and institutions.

“We encourage the distribution of subsidized fuel for fishermen to be more optimal. The accuracy of recipient data needs governance breakthroughs,” deputy I for infrastructure, energy and investment, KSP, Febry Calvin Tetelepta said in a statement issued in Jakarta on Friday.

To support fishermen, the KSP needs to ensure that problems related to distribution blockages can be resolved, he added.

The development of the maritime sector is one of the priorities of the Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin government, he pointed out.

The KSP is aware of problems related to the accuracy of recipient data, he said.

As a result of such problems, the realization of absorption of subsidized fuel in 2020 reached 500 thousand kiloliters, or about 26 percent of the total quota, he added. Since 2018, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) has proposed a 1.9-million kiloliter quota for certain types of fuel (JBT) and subsidized diesel oil for all fishing boats with a capacity of up to 30 gross tons (GT), Tetelepta said.

To obtain the subsidized fuel, fishermen need to register with the KKP, have their data verified, and bring recommendations from the local regional work unit (SKPD), he informed.

Currently, the government is also trying to optimize the development of Maluku as a national fish barn, he said. It is hoped that the fuel subsidy for fishermen in Maluku can be made available, he added.

“As one of the places for this pilot project, we have to ensure that Maluku, a national fish barn, has no problems with distribution,” Tetelepta said.

The mechanism for applying for subsidized fuel should be simplified, he added.

One of the factors affecting recipient data accuracy is the complex and multiple set of requirements in the application which the fishermen have to complete, Tetelepta pointed out.

“The requirements for obtaining subsidized fuel must be simplified using the Kusuka card from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries. I hope we can all arrange a timeline for the implementation of the pilot project, the absorption of subsidized fuel for fishermen, and the acceleration of data collection for the Kusuka card,” he said.

