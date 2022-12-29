KPU, Polri ink MoU on securing 2024 General Elections

The General Elections Commission (KPU) and the National Police (Polri) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ensuring safe and exceptional general elections in 2024.

“On Thursday, December 29, 2022, KPU signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Police in the context of cooperation for securing electoral activities,” KPU Chairperson Hasyim Asy’ari informed here on Thursday.

Under the MoU, the police will secure the printing process of ballot papers and their distribution to polling stations, Asy’ari said.

“The KPU welcomes this activity; in fact, this is not a new thing between the police and the KPU. We renew the MoU every time because there are new situations during the general and regional head elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said that the MoU is a manifestation of the synergy between the Polri and KPU in organizing the 2024 general elections.

“Of course, this synergy is not only at the central (government level) but runs throughout Indonesia. This series of activities that will be carried out by the KPU and KPUD (regional KPU), can really run well, especially in the 2024 simultaneous election implementation,” Prabowo said.

He also expressed the hope that the 2019 general elections would serve as a lesson for all. At that time, hundreds of election organizers experienced health problems and some even died of exhaustion, he noted.

“They died because of exhaustion. This becomes an evaluation for all. Looking at the increased number of participating political parties, the community requires more time to vote. Hence, these things must be anticipated,” he said.

Other problems that need to be anticipated include logistics delivery, identity politics, and other things that can set the country’s democracy back, the police chief added.

Prabowo appealed to all parties, including election participants or candidates, to work together to make the 2024 elections a success so that the elected figures can continue the positive achievements that have been made so far.

Source: Antara News