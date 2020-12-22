KPK summons suspended minister’s spouse over alleged bribery case

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday summoned Iis Rosita Dewi, the wife of suspended maritime affairs and fisheries minister, who was suspected of receiving bribes.

“She is summoned as a witness in the case against the suspect, identified by his initials as EP, over an alleged bribery case related to the issuance of permits for aquaculture and/or fishing businesses and marine commodities in 2020,” KPK acting spokesman Ali Fikri stated here on Tuesday.

Apart from Dewi, the anti-graft body also summoned acting director general of capture fisheries at the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry Muhammad Zaini Hanafi, lawyer Djasman Malik, and PT PLI finance division employee Kasman for questioning as witnesses on Tuesday.

The KPK additionally summoned chief of Hotel Grandhika’s security section, Halim Chasani, as a witness in the case against other suspect, identified by his initials as SJT, the director of PT Dua Putra Perkasa (DPP).

To ensure that investigation into the case ran smoothly, the KPK has imposed a six-month overseas travel ban on Dewi since Dec 4, 2020.

Apart from EP, the KPK also named six other suspects in the case: Maritime Affairs and Fishery Ministry’s Special Staff and Deputy Head of the Due Diligence Team, identified by his initials as SAF; Maritime Affairs and Fishery Ministry’s Special Staff and Head of the Due Diligence Team, identified by his initials as APM; and businessman, identified by his initials as AM.

The other suspects are an employee of PT Aero Citra Kargo (ACK), identified as SWD; staff member of EP’s wife, identified as AF; and SJT.

