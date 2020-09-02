KPK summons former Bandung legislative council chief, 13 ex-lawmakers

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Wednesday, summoned Erwan Setiawan, Bandung Legislative Council (DPRD) ex-chairman, and Bandung DPRD’s 13 ex-lawmakers in 2009-2014 over corruption in land acquisition for green open spaces (RTH) project in city during 2012-2013.

“Investigators are scheduled to grill 14 witnesses for the suspect DS (Dadang Suganda, an entrepreneur) in connection with corruption in land acquisition for green open space funds of the Bandung City administration in 2012 and 2013,” KPK spokesman Ali Fikri stated here on Wednesday.

The 13 other witnesses were Teddy Setiadi, Isa Subagja, Asep Dedi Supriyadi, Entin Kartini, Teten Gumilar, Agus Gunawan, Ani Sumarni, Antaria Pulwan Aprianto, Entang Suryaman, Haru Suhandaru, Tedy Rusmawan, Oded Muhamad Danial, and Rieke Suryaningsih.

The 14 witnesses were subject to questioning at the Bandung Police Headquarters, West Java, he revealed.

On Tuesday (Sept 1), the KPK interrogated 12 witnesses in the investigation involving the suspect Dadang.

The KPK investigators checked and confirmed with the witnesses about the project activities conducted by the suspect DS in land acquisition for RTH and other uses, including the construction of educational facilities and for agriculture and offices on RTH land.

Dadang was declared a suspect on November 21, 2019, and held at the Class I Detention Center in East Jakarta at the Red and White Building of the KPK since June 30, 2020.

The KPK had earlier named three suspects in the case — Herry Nurhayat and two former members of the Bandung City DPRD, identified as Kadar Slamet (KS) and Tomtom Dabbul Qomar (TDQ). The three are currently undergoing trial at the Bandung Corruption Court.

Dadang is charged with violating Article 2, Paragraph (1) and/or Article 3 of Law Number 31 of 1999 on Eradication of Corruption as amended by Law Number 20 of 2001 in conjunction with Article 55 Paragraph (1) 1st of the Criminal Code.

Source: Antara News