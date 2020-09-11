KPK interrogates PAN lawmaker as corruption case witness

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Friday, interrogated National Mandate Party (PAN) lawmaker Chandra Tirta Wijaya as witness in graft-tainted sales and marketing activities at state-owned aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia (DI) during the 2007-2017 period.

“He was summoned as a witness in the case against the suspect, BS (former PT DI president director),” acting spokesman for KPK Ali Fikri noted in a written statement on Friday.

The anti-graft body also summoned three other witnesses — Army retiree Bangun Pratiknyo, Edi Martino, and Major General (ret) Mulhim Asyrof — in connection with the case implicating BS.

The KPK has named BS and former chief of the PT DI sales division, identified by his initials as IRZ, as suspects on June 12.

In the case reconstruction conducted recently, BS, IRZ, and other parties were involved in the sales and marketing activities at PT DI in early 2008.

In all these activities, BS, as PT DI president director, and the other parties cooperated with partners or agents to meet several requirements related to PT DI’s operations. The funding to meet the requirements was secured through fictitious sales and marketing activities.

In 2008, the PT DI aircraft integration director had inked a partnership contract with the directors of PT Angkasa Mitra Karya, PT Bumiloka Tegar Perkasa, PT Abadi Sentosa Perkasa, PT Niaga Putra Bangsa, and PT Selaras Bangun Usaha.

Despite the cooperation contract, all partners and agents did not execute jobs necessitated in the cooperation contract. Hence, the KPK concluded that fictitious tasks were conducted at PT DI.

It was not until 2011 that PT DI began making payments in line with the contract value to the partners and agents after receiving payments from job providers.

During the 2011-2018 period, PT DI paid Rp205.3 billion and Rp125 billion to the six companies, thereby causing state losses to the tune of nearly Rp330 billion.

After the six companies received payments from PT DI, several of its officials, including IRZ; AW; as the marketing and sales division chief; and BS, as director of commercial and restructuring director, demanded Rp96 billion from the companies.

