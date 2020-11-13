KPK interrogates 30 witnesses in graft-tainted Timika church project

Jayapura (ANTARA) – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) conducted the questioning of 30 witnesses in an alleged case of corruption pertaining to the construction of the Mile 32 Church in Timika, Papua Province.

Acting spokesman for KPK Ali Fikri confirmed on Friday that the 30 witnesses had been interrogated in connection with the case.

The number of witnesses may increase. However, the KPK had yet to receive further information from its investigators, he remarked.

The 30 witnesses were questioned at the State Finances and Development Comptroller Agency (BPKP) Office in Papua, he stated.

The witnesses comprised officials of the Mimika district government, employees of private companies, and religious figures.

Fikri was unable to furnish details on the exact number of witnesses to be questioned and the extent of time the process would last.

The KPK is focusing on the testimonies of some witnesses pertaining to the disbursement of budget fund for construction of the church, he stated.

Since Monday (Nov 9), the KPK had questioned several witnesses in the alleged case of corruption related to construction of the church in the budget year 2015.

