KPK intensely questions Hasto Kristiyanto as witness in bribery case

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Friday, interrogated Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto as witness in alleged bribery concerning the interim replacement of an elected member of Indonesian Parliament for 2019-2024.

The anti-graft agency had earlier named Saeful Bahri (SAE) as suspect in the bribery linked to the naming of a new MP from PDI-P, the ruling party, to succeed Nazarudin Kiemas, an elected member of parliament from the PDIP, who had passed away last year.

“He is grilled (as witness) for the suspect SAE,” acting KPK spokesman Ali Fikri remarked here on Friday.

The agency also grilled Evi Novida Ginting Manik and Hasyim Asy’ari, commissioners of the General Election Commission (KPU).

“Witnesses — Evi, Hasyim, and Hasto — are grilled for suspect SAE,” Fikri stated.

On Thursday (Jan 23), the KPK had questioned two KPU officials: KPU Technical Section Head Yuli Harteti and KPU Nomination Section Head Yulianto. The duo underwent examination for suspect SAE.

Earlier, on Wednesday (Jan 22), the KPK had also examined KPU’s Court Section Head Riyani in connection with the same case.

On Thursday (Jan 9), the KPK had announced four suspects in the case: Wahyu Setiawan (WSE), the KPU spokesman and commissioner, and Agustiani Tio Fridelina (ATF), a former member of the Election Supervisory Body, concurrently Wahyu’s confidant, as the bribe recipients, and PDIP cadre Harun Masiku (HAR) and SAE, as the suspects, who bribed Wahyu and Agustiani.

WSE reportedly demanded operational fund of Rp900 million to help HAR become a member of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) to succeed Kiemas, who had died. However, WSE had, so far, only received Rp600 million. HAR is currently missing.

