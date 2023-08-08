Korean youths join volunteer activities in Ben Tre

As many as 24 youths and students from the Republic of Korea (RoK) joined in volunteer activities in Mo Cay Bac district, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, on August 7-8.

Vice Secretary of the provincial committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Phan Thanh Tre said the Korean volunteers came from Wonju Jeil Church and Global Vision organisation.

While in Ben Tre, the Korean volunteers presented bicycles to poor and outstanding students, taught local students simple Korean, engaged in cultural and sport exchanges, created artwork on fabric bags to encourage environmentally-friendly habits, and held traditional games for over 100 students at Hoa Loc elementary school.

Together with 24 local volunteers, they also contributed nearly 400 hours of labour and funded the construction of houses for two poor families, each worth 38 million VND (1,650 USD).

Tre added that the event, part of the local summer youth volunteer campaign this year, also created a chance for local young people learn more about the RoK and improve their skills in international integration./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

