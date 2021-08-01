KONI completes first phase of vaccination of Papua PON athletes

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – The Indonesian National Sports Committee (KONI) of Papua Chapter claimed it has completed the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination of athletes who will contest in the 20th National Games (PON) on October 2-15.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the vaccination of athletes is still underway, medical coordinator of KONI Papua chapter dr. Billy Heumese told ANTARA on his cellular phone on Sunday.

“The second phase of vaccination is still underway in Jayapura and training centers,” he said.

He said the KONI of Papua chapter is in the process of recapitulating the number of athletes who have received their first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccine. “Several (athletes) cannot be vaccinated as they have a history of disease and are in the process of recovering,” he said.

Some of them also have not met requirements to get vaccinated because of comorbidity. Therefore, they had to receive medical treatment first, he said.

“We have set ourselves the target of vaccinating host athletes before the PON National Games,” he said.

The PON National Games will be held in Jayapura City and the districts of Jayapura, Mimika, and Merauke on Oct 2-15, while the subsequent Paralympic Games (Peparnas) will be held on Nov 2-15. At least 6,400 athletes and 3,500 officials from 34 provinces across Indonesia are expected to participate in Papua’s PON National Games that will feature 37 events.

Meanwhile, 1,935 athletes and 740 officials will take part in the National Para Games in Jayapura City and Jayapura District, which will feature 12 events.

To ensure the safety of athletes and officials participating in the PON National Games and National Para Games, President Joko Widodo has urged the concerned agencies to inoculate all athletes.

The head of state has also instructed that local residents living in proximity to all venues of the sporting events and athletes’ villages be vaccinated, according to Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali.

