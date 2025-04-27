Kla Tham Expresses Gratitude to Nakhon Si Thammarat Voters and Pledges Support for Southern Development



Nakhon Si Thammarat: The leader of the Klatham Party expressed heartfelt gratitude to the residents of Nakhon Si Thammarat, District 8, for entrusting the party with their votes. He emphasized his commitment to collaborate with ‘Big O’ to address and resolve issues affecting the southern populace, underscoring the sentiment that they are all part of one family.





According to Thai News Agency, the leader reiterated the party’s guiding principle: “We never remember who we help, but whoever helps us, we never forget.” This reflects the party’s dedication to fostering development and providing solutions for the betterment of the southern region.

