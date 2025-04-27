Search
Close this search box.

Kla Tham Expresses Gratitude to Nakhon Si Thammarat Voters and Pledges Support for Southern Development


Nakhon Si Thammarat: The leader of the Klatham Party expressed heartfelt gratitude to the residents of Nakhon Si Thammarat, District 8, for entrusting the party with their votes. He emphasized his commitment to collaborate with ‘Big O’ to address and resolve issues affecting the southern populace, underscoring the sentiment that they are all part of one family.



According to Thai News Agency, the leader reiterated the party’s guiding principle: “We never remember who we help, but whoever helps us, we never forget.” This reflects the party’s dedication to fostering development and providing solutions for the betterment of the southern region.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
April 2025
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.