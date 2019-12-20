KL Summit should act firmly against China over Uighur: MUI

MUI calls on participants of the summit of Islamic countries in Kuala Lumpur or KL Summit to take a firm and stern stance against the Chinese government.

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian Ulemas Council (MUI) Secretary General Anwar Abbas urged the ongoing Kuala Lumpur (KL) Summit to take a firm, stern stance against China to optimally fight the repression of the Uighur ethnic group in Xinjiang.

“The MUI calls on participants of the summit of Islamic countries in Kuala Lumpur or the KL Summit to take a firm and stern stance against the Chinese government,” Abbas noted in a written statement released on Friday.

He stated that Muslims across the world vehemently oppose China’s mistreatment of Uighur Muslims.

The Chinese government has blatantly violated the human rights of Uighur Muslims, including preventing them from offering religious services in accordance with their religion and belief, he remarked.

“We realize that as a state, China has the right to govern them. However, they must not oppress the human rights of their people, especially the fundamental rights of Muslims there,” he stated.

He urged the Chinese government to end violence against Uighur Muslims with immediate effect. The ethnic minority in China should be given an opportunity to exercise their religious rights and follow their religious teachings properly.

In the absence of this, the world will be dragged into new local and global tensions, he cautioned.

“People in each country, especially Muslim nations, including Indonesia, will appeal to their government to take a firm stand on the Chinese government. Thus, this will have a detrimental impact on the development they are conducting,” he added.

Source: ANTARA News