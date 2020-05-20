KKP emphasizes continually optimizing marine aquaculture production

Jakarta Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) Minister Edhy Prabowo invited various stakeholders to continue to augment the production of marine aquaculture, including white snapper, pomfret, and vaname shrimp, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The marine aquaculture potential can truly be utilized optimally,” Minister Prabowo noted in a statement here on Wednesday.

Prabowo stressed that the production process must remain unhindered by the COVID-19 pandemic through the application of sound health protocols.

Minister Prabowo, accompanied by KKP Aquaculture Director General Slamet Soebjakto and Head of the Fish Quarantine and Inspection Agency (BKIPM) Rina, also undertook a working visit to Thousand Islands, Jakarta, on Tuesday (May 19).

The working visit was made to review the condition of development of marine aquaculture in Thousand Islands in the Province of DKI Jakarta and to harvest several superior commodities — white snapper, pomfret, and vaname shrimp — owned by PT. Lucky Samudera, as well as to harvest seaweed that belongs to the community around Karya Island.

PT. Lucky Samudera has produced three tons of pomfret, one ton of white snapper, and a ton of vaname shrimp. Harvesting is conducted four times a week.

Minister Prabowo assessed that the harvesting activity of prime commodities indicated the start of restoration of global economic conditions.

The minister believes that it was chiefly related to the opening of market demand, particularly for export commodities.

“I think this is an encouraging step. During the COVID-19 outbreak, production activities continue to run. Moreover, this is export-oriented. PT Lucky Samudera has been investing for 40 years in Indonesia and can survive until now,” the minister stated.

Minister Prabowo also expressed belief that the food industry, especially fish, would not be sluggish. Moreover, the FAO stated that the industry sector, as a whole, was down 25 percent, though a rise of 25 percent is projected in the food industry.

The minister stated that this is since the people chose to eat cooked food during work from home.

“Hence, this in fact holds huge potential, and only the pattern of life is changing,” the minister remarked.

Source: Antara News