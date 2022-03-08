Key esports sponsorships and partnerships, February 2022

Miscellaneous
0
Published by
Esports Insider

Just like every month, February saw esports companies continue to build commercial portfolios through a variety of new partnerships, ranging from non-endemic deals to event-specific agreements. To keep everybody up to date, Esports Insider has compiled February’s most important sponsorship and partnership news in esports. To read more about a story below, click the link in the corresponding title. Spotlighted story 7-Eleven partners with Psyonix and sponsors NA RLCSNorth American convenience store chain 7-Eleven has partnered with Psyonix to become an official sponsor of the North American Roc…

Read More

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Freeport security officer faces trial for armed group involvement

admin

Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at 10th DIA China Annual Meeting in Beijing

admin

Online transport services empowering MSMEs: Coordinating Minister

admin