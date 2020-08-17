KAWS in collaboration with AllRightsReserved Present: A historical moment for COMPANION and marking his 20th year in existence

KAWS:HOLIDAY travels to space for its fifth stop.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For its fifth stop on 16 August 2020 (10pm EDT) KAWS: HOLIDAY SPACE travels to space! Since 2018, the KAWS:HOLIDAY project has landed in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong and Japan, attracting a global audience. Working again with longtime collaborator AllRightsReserved, KAWS: HOLIDAY is now taking off. Audiences from around the world can escape with COMPANION as he embarks on a journey beyond our atmosphere. Follow COMPANION’s revitalizing journey as he looks back at Earth from a new vantage point.

For <KAWS:HOLIDAY SPACE>, COMPANION dons an astronaut suit and takes a sounding balloon 41.5 kilometers (136,296 feet) up into the Stratosphere. After reaching super high speeds, COMPANION’s adventure culminates in a 2-hour, zero-gravity walk in uninhabited space before returning to Earth. The entire exploration process took about 8 hours from preparation for lift-off, departure to landing. It was recorded with a 360-degree panoramic video camera, capturing COMPANION’s historical moment and marking his 20th year in existence.

KAWS is always thinking about what sculpture can be. “So many projects have been cancelled this year. I wanted to create one that could be experienced safely from home. Because this year marks 20 years since I created COMPANION, I tried to find a way around all the restrictions and do something special. I felt so confined the past few months that creating a project like this has really given me a chance to escape.”

Internationally renowned artist KAWS made his name in Brooklyn, New York, has held art exhibitions around the world. He painted skulls and XX eyes on advertising light boxes, telephone booths and bus stops, which later became his signature. KAWS’s works have a strong impact on contemporary visual culture, and are enthusiastically sought after in Europe, America and Japan.

Established in 2003, AllRightsReserved (ARR) is a creative studio based in Hong Kong. ARR began its long-term partnership with world-renowned American contemporary artist KAWS since KAWS:PASSING THROUGH in 2010, and continued to KAWS:HOLIDAY-the giant inflatable sculpture COMPANION, exhibited in various relaxed poses in different locations, including Korea (July 2018), Taipei (2019) January), Hong Kong (March 2019) and Japan (July 2019).

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ cdfbd164-7937-406b-a3cf- 8036142021c0