The electric vehicle battery factory project in Karawang, West Java, will absorb 1,100 direct workforce, Investment Minister, concurrently Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Head Bahlil Lahadalia stated.

During an online press conference observed from here on Friday, Lahadalia remarked that during its construction process, the electric vehicle battery factory, which will be managed by PT HKML Battery Indonesia, is expected to absorb 10 thousand to 13 thousand workers.

This is also in addition to the indirect workforce involved in the project, such as sub-contractors; micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs); foods; materials; and heavy equipment.

“They have worked starting from yesterday. Cut and field is already underway. There are already 50 units of equipment. (If they are counted), drivers and helpers alone comprise more than 100 people,” he expounded.

The first groundbreaking of the electric vehicle factory, worth US$1.1 billion, in Karawang District, West Java, was conducted on Wednesday by President Joko Widodo.

The event was also attended by Lahadalia, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir, and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.

The battery cell factory is being built through collaboration among the Hyundai consortium comprising the Hyundai Motor Company, KIA Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, and LG Energy Solution with PT Industri Baterai Indonesia or Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC).

The battery cell factory in Karawang is targeted for completion by September 2022 and will begin production in 2023.

Construction of the battery cell factory, with a production capacity of 10 GwH, is part of the entire integrated electric vehicle project plan, worth US$9.8 billion, through support from South Korea.

Source: Antara News