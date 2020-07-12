Kapuas Hulu flooding submerges larger area

Putussibau, Kapuas Hulu :Floods have inundated larger areas in Kapuas Hulu District, West Kalimantan and cut land transportation in several subdistricts, Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) Kapuas Hulu said.

“Currently, our team is collecting data and monitor the situation in the field,” Head of Kapuas Hulu BPBD Gunawan said when contacting from Putussibau, the capital city of Kapuas Hulu, on Sunday.

Some subdistricts submerged by the flood are Bunut Hulu, Bika, Kalis, Silat Hulu, EmbalohHilir, Seberuang, BoyanTanjung and BunutHilirsubdistricts.

On Sunday, the flood hit EmbalohHilirsubdistrict with flood waters height of 60-70 cm monitored in the villages of Nanga Embaloh, Nanga Palin, Ujung Bayur, Kirin Nangka, Pala Pintas, KelilingSemulung.

Earlier on the day, the flood waters inundated SeberuangSubdistrict and submerged a road section connecting Sejiram Village and Gurung Village with flood waters height of some 70-80 cm.

In Bunut Hulu Subdistrict, since July 10, the flood has inundated six villages while in BikaSubdistrict, the flood since July 11 has submerged BikaMandai transportation route.

In Kalissubdistrict, the flood waters in some areas have reached some 100 cm.

“Until today, our team is still monitoring the situation in the field. Hopefully, the flood will not last longer, and we call on the affected subdistricts to make reports on the latest development,” Gunawan said.

Source: Antara News