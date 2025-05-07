Search
Kanchanaburi Governor Inspects Border Amid Ongoing Gunfire and Explosions


Kanchanaburi: The governor of Kanchanaburi visited the Thai-Myanmar border area at Ban Phu Nam Ron and found that gunshots and bombs were still heard at intervals. He confirmed that the fighting was far from the inner areas and did not affect the Thai border. He asked the public not to panic.



According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Athisan Intra, Governor of Kanchanaburi Province, visited the area to monitor the situation at the border at Phu Nam Ron Pass, Tambon Ban Kao, Amphoe Mueang Kanchanaburi, where today there are still sounds of gunfire and explosions. There have been reports of losses of troops on both sides in Myanmar, and more than 200 Myanmar people have fled to seek refuge along the Thai border.



The governor of Kanchanaburi confirmed that the fighting on the border is still far from the inner areas. He asked the people not to panic or be afraid. The province has been coordinating closely with security officials, the 9th Infantry Division, and the Surasee Force. In the future, if the fighting situation becomes more severe, leading to an evacuation, a place has been prepared to accommodate them in accordance with humanitarian principles. However, it has not affected the Thai border in any way.

