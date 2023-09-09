“Kamnan Nok” did not ask for bail in court.

Kamnan Nok’s lawyer revealed today that “Kamnan Nok” did not wish to ask for bail. Without specifying the reason for the family, “Nong Tha Pha” received the body for charity. Ready to plead to stop the attack

Mr. Chao Kaensawat, Kamnan Nok’s lawyer, revealed today that he did not apply for bail because Kamnan Nok did not want to ask for bail. without specifying reason After that, correctional officers took him to the Bangkok Remand Prison.

As for the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Police Hospital, the family of Mr. Thananchai or Nong, the gunman, came to ask for the body to make merit at Nong Kob Temple, Ban Pong District, Ratchaburi Province after being hit by an extraordinary officer. While escaping to hide in the area of Kanchaburi province, the autopsy results showed that the body was hit by bullets in 4 points, namely under the left chin, neck, breasts, left armpit, the bullet destroyed the spine, chest, lungs and liver, resulting in death. This story ends.

Source: Thai News Agency