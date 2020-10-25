Kalla witnesses signing of agreement on Prophet Museum Construction

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Former vice president Jusuf Kalla and Secretary General of Rabithah Alam Islami (Muslim World League) Mohammad Abdul Karim Al Issa witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement on the construction of the Prophet Muhammad SAW and Islamic Civilization History Museum.

The agreement document was signed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday by Chairman of the Prophet Muhammad SAW History Foundation retired commissioner general Syafruddin and Deputy Executive of the Muslim World League Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Mathar.

Kalla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Prophet Muhammad SAW and Islamic Civilization History Foundation, in a statement on Sunday, expressed his joy that the plan to build the Prophet Muhammad SAW and Islamic Civilization History Museum in Indonesia would soon be realized.

“Muslims in Indonesia are looking forward to a museum that will present the history of the Prophet Muhammad to increase his love for the Prophet and his faith in Allah SWT,” he remarked.

Jusuf Kalla also said that the museum would also feature specifically the history of traders from the Arabian peninsula introducing Islam in Indonesia.

In addition, the museum will also display the history of the arrivals of Islamic scholars from Arabia to Indonesia in order to teach Islam at that time, so that 90 percent of Indonesia’s population became Muslims.

The museum will become a new icon for Jakarta and attract Muslim tourists from neighboring countries, according to Kalla.

Syafruddin, who is also the Chairman of the Committee for the Construction of the Prophet Muhammad SAW and Islamic Civilization History Museum, said that the signing of the cooperation agreement was a great momentum for the Indonesian people, especially Muslims in Indonesia and the neighboring countries.

The museum is the first one of its kind to be built outside Saudi Arabia. So far, the Museum of the History of the Prophet Muhammad and Islamic Civilization exist in Makkah, and Medina.

The museum to be built in North Jakarta, will display all life, exemplary, family, the role of peace, and civilization built by the Prophet Muhammad with 3D technology, holograms, and augmented reality. Hence, the museum will become a place of research for students, lecturers, and researchers to study the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan followed the signing of the agreement via a tele-conference facility.

Source: Antara News